Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 38.1%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

