Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in August

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 2,076,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,475.6 days.

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $$3.50 during midday trading on Monday. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

