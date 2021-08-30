ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

RKWBF remained flat at $$492.00 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.87. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $285.00 and a 12-month high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

