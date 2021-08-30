Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,297 ($16.95).

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFTU. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GFTU stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,412 ($18.45). 1,663,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,806. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,418 ($18.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,257.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

