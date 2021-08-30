PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $15.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

