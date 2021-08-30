UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.30. 1,282,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

