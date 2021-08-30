Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

