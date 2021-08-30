PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $10.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.27. 823,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The stock has a market cap of $339.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

