The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,438. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.19.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

