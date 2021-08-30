Surevest LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VBR traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,896. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

