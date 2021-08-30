Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of MRU traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$64.39. The company had a trading volume of 395,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Get Metro alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.