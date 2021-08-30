Surevest LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 308,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,503,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,088,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.