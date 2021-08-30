Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 15,160 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,263.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.26. 26,839,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,334,152. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

