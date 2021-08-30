Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 254,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

