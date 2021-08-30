Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

