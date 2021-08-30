Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,017. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.