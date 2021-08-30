Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498.

TSE:SIA traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.94. 102,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,007. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.68 and a one year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

