Brokerages Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target at $11.20

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNMDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BNMDF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.