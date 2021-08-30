Brokerages Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target at $11.20

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNMDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BNMDF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

