Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,088 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,238.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after acquiring an additional 324,966 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,751. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

