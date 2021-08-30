Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.28. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

