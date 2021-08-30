Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,537. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.37 target price (down previously from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.