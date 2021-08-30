17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 99,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 145,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 503,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The stock has a market cap of $480.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

