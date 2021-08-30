JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 2,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.3 days.

OTCMKTS JDHIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

