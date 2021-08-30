JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 2,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.3 days.
OTCMKTS JDHIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $22.60.
About JD Health International
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.