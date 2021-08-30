Mettalex Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $1.83 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

