Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,424.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,541 ($72.39). The company had a trading volume of 608,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,953. The stock has a market cap of £39.57 billion and a PE ratio of -24.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,051.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

