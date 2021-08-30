Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post sales of $240.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.70 million and the lowest is $228.08 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $938.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 426,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

