Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 171,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.