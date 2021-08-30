Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $731.20. 1,023,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.43. The stock has a market cap of $723.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.