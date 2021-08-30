BELLUS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,143% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 2,119,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,357. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

