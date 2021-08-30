Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 140,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,687. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

