Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

MITEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 47,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,890. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

