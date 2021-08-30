Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 40.6%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,227,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Livewire Ergogenics
