Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 40.6%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,227,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

