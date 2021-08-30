Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Drops By 33.3%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the investment in securities and owning the common stock of Huntingdon Valley Bank. It operates in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. Its loans receivable portfolio is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Construction, and Consumer loans.

