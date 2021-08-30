iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.44

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 24423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

