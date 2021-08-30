iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 925,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,977,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,660. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after buying an additional 646,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter.

