Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Strong-Buy

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 378,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,950. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

