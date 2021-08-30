McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,742. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

