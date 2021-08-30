Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 651,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,830. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

