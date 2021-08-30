$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.