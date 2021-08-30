$405.19 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $405.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

