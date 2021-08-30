Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $454.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

