Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.