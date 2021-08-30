Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 6th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $22.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,913.40. 41,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,906.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

