$32.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report sales of $32.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.41 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $127.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $80,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,765,703. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

