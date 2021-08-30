Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,637 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.89. 225,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

