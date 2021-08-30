Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hexcel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hexcel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $56.55. 440,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.