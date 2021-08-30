Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 30,036 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $59,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company had a trading volume of 894,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,225. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

