Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 150,218 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $145,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,895. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

