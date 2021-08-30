Short Interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Increases By 67.7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the July 29th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 31.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. 30,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,638. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

