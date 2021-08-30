InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 64.3% in August

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the July 29th total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. 817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,673. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $108.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

